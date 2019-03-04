Kentucky drops in AP Top 25 following loss to Tennessee
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (42)29-215781
2. Virginia (21)26-215532
3. North Carolina24-514285
4. Duke (1)25-413993
5. Tennessee26-313667
6. Kentucky24-512744
7. Michigan26-412169
8. Texas Tech24-5110011
9. Michigan St.23-610396
10. LSU24-5100513
11. Purdue22-799914
12. Houston27-28958
13. Kansas22-779815
14. Florida St.23-670218
15. Virginia Tech22-666820
16. Marquette23-662610
17. Nevada26-357912
18. Kansas St.22-749916
19. Buffalo26-343721
20. Cincinnati25-440823
21. Wisconsin20-932219
22. Wofford26-426924
23. Villanova22-8214—
24. Maryland21-920717
25. UCF22-648—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
