Kentucky drops in AP Top 25 following loss to Tennessee

by Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Gonzaga (42)29-215781

2. Virginia (21)26-215532

3. North Carolina24-514285

4. Duke (1)25-413993

5. Tennessee26-313667

6. Kentucky24-512744

7. Michigan26-412169

8. Texas Tech24-5110011

9. Michigan St.23-610396

10. LSU24-5100513

11. Purdue22-799914

12. Houston27-28958

13. Kansas22-779815

14. Florida St.23-670218

15. Virginia Tech22-666820

16. Marquette23-662610

17. Nevada26-357912

18. Kansas St.22-749916

19. Buffalo26-343721

20. Cincinnati25-440823

21. Wisconsin20-932219

22. Wofford26-426924

23. Villanova22-8214—

24. Maryland21-920717

25. UCF22-648—

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

