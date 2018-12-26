MENU
41
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Kentucky remains behind North Carolina in AP Poll despite head-to-head win

by Associated Press

Keldon Johnson.UK beats UNC 80-72.Photo by Quinn Foster | UK Athletics

(AP) - Duke is back atop The Associated Press Top 25.

The Blue Devils received 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State.

No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, with No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas getting four each.

No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.

The Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after rolling over Kentucky, but dropped back after losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game.

Duke blew out Princeton, then knocked off previously-unbeaten No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Vote for Play of the Week

Vote for Play of the Week
2
 

8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in government custody, according to authorities

8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in government custody, according to authorities
3
 

Salvation Army serves Christmas dinner to the community

Salvation Army serves Christmas dinner to the community
4
 

Troopers: Kentucky man shot and killed at home after opening front door

Troopers: Kentucky man shot and killed at home after opening front door
5
 

Christmas day baby born in Lexington home

Christmas day baby born in Lexington home

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WDKY

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Vote for Play of the Week

Vote for Play of the Week
2

8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in government custody, according to authorities

8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in government custody, according to authorities
3

Salvation Army serves Christmas dinner to the community

Salvation Army serves Christmas dinner to the community
4

Troopers: Kentucky man shot and killed at home after opening front door

Troopers: Kentucky man shot and killed at home after opening front door
5

Christmas day baby born in Lexington home

Christmas day baby born in Lexington home
6

Multiple reports of shots fired in downtown Lexington

Multiple reports of shots fired in downtown Lexington
7

Lexington educators keep student company for 8 hours when she had nowhere to go

Lexington educators keep student company for 8 hours when she had nowhere to go
8

Firefighters met with flames at Lexington business

Firefighters met with flames at Lexington business
9

Beef O'Brady's

Beef O'Brady's
10

After overdoses, Rowan Co. law enforcement warn of dangerous batch of heroin in area

After overdoses, Rowan Co. law enforcement warn of dangerous batch of heroin in area